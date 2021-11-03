Priority Clemson target, 4-star WR sets commitment date

A high-priority wide receiver target for Clemson in the 2022 class has set his commitment date.

St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star Andre Greene, Jr. said on social media Wednesday afternoon that he will announce his commitment two weeks from today on Nov. 17.

Greene is now down to Clemson, North Carolina and Georgia.

He told The Clemson Insider last week that he would like to take a couple more visits before he makes his final decision.

One of those is an official visit to Clemson the weekend of Nov. 12-14, and with St. Christopher’s scheduled to have a playoff game that weekend, Greene may not be able to attend the Tigers’ game against UConn on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Still, a final Clemson visit is imperative as Greene is inching closer to making a decision.

“Looking forward to getting back to Clemson next month,” Greene told TCI in a recent, exclusive interview. “Because of my school football schedule, I won’t be able to make the game. However, I feel it is important to get back there just to sit down with the coaching staff one last time before I make my final decision.”

Greene has been on official visits to North Carolina, Georgia and Oregon, but not yet Clemson, of course.

“Clemson is definitely one of my top choices,” he said. “It’s such a difficult decision because each school has so much to offer.”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Greene is the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He is ranked as high as the No. 5 wideout and No. 36 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.

I will be announcing my commitment on CBS Sports. See you soon!!!🐅🐶🐏 pic.twitter.com/1KgpCo46H5 — Andre Greene Jr (@DreGreeneJr) November 3, 2021

