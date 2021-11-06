Clemson target from Cali set to see Tigers vs. Cards

A Clemson target in the 2024 class will be at Saturday night’s game in Louisville.

He’ll be in attendance with a large contingent of his high school teammates from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) – the same school that produced Clemson sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, as well as freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins.

Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who owns an offer from Louisville, made his way down to Kentucky for Saturday’s marquee conference matchup at Cardinal Stadium.

Woodyard reported an offer from Lousiville back on Sunday, Oct. 31. He has already racked up upwards of 20 offers, including those from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Arizona State, Florida State and Penn State.

He’s still holding out for that coveted Clemson offer and had this to say about the Tigers last month:

“I haven’t heard anything from them, but I know they’re looking,” Woodyard told The Clemson Insider recently. “Coach Venables follows me on Twitter. I haven’t been able to talk to him ever since I’ve been up there, since this past summer. I definitely want to get back up there after this season and go on a visit.”

He’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety and No. 20 overall prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position.

The Ville treating me well ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCNpkUpwCN — Peyton “PeyPey” Woodyard (@peypey_wood) November 5, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!