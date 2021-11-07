Clemson makes top group for elite Texas DL

The nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman in the class of 2023 dropped his final 11 schools on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Allen (TX.) five-star David “D.J.” Hicks is down to Clemson, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Grambling State, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Hicks (6-4, 250) is ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country and No. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers extended an offer to Hicks on June 1. Clemson got Hicks on campus shortly thereafter when he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was amazing,” Hicks told The Clemson Insider regarding his Clemson experience. “It was very eye-opening for me to be able to see Clemson.”

Hicks has kept a close relationship with Todd Bates. Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator hit the recruiting trail to see Hicks play in early October.

“They like how aggressive I am with my hands and how I just play football,” he added.

It's been a long journey but I would like to say I will be focusing on these 11 schools going toward thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @Perroni247 @DemetricDWarren @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/MazJuYHFOD — David “DJ” Hicks Jr. (@DJ2g23) November 7, 2021

