Meyer gives injury update on Lawrence, his status for this week's game

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday with a low-ankle sprain suffered in the second quarter, but returned on the same drive.

Meeting with the media on Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer gave an update on the status of Lawrence ahead of Jacksonville’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Meyer said he expects Lawrence to play this week and added he doesn’t think the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to be in a protective boot or be particularly limited in practice this week.