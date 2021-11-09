Meyer gives injury update on Lawrence, his status for this week's game

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday with a low-ankle sprain suffered in the second quarter, but returned on the same drive.
Meeting with the media on Monday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer gave an update on the status of Lawrence ahead of Jacksonville’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Meyer said he expects Lawrence to play this week and added he doesn’t think the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to be in a protective boot or be particularly limited in practice this week.
“Knowing Trevor, I think he’ll be ready to go (practice) on Wednesday,” Meyer said, via Jaguars.com. “I expect him to go. I think we’ll be smart with him. But I think he’ll be full speed sooner than we think.”
Lawrence finished 15-of-26 passing for 118 yards in the Jags’ 9-6 victory over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
“We were facing a great defense,” Meyer said. “I don’t want to say we put the clamps on a little bit, but we played smart, complementary football. We had the ball in the red zone twice. If we score those two touchdowns, we’re not talking about any struggles offensively at all, especially against that defense.
“I think Trevor’s growing up as a quarterback and becoming very productive.”
