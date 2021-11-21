Swinney shares that three more Tigers won't return to the program next season

During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about some of the players who were honored on Senior Day and took part in solo runs down the hill prior to Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Swinney was asked if he has clarity on where players who have eligibility left — such as defensive end K.J. Henry, tight end Jaelyn Lay, defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies, linebacker Jake Venables and offensive lineman Tayquon Johnson — stand as far as whether they plan to leave Clemson after this season.

TCI reported Saturday night that it looked as though Lay wouldn’t be returning to Clemson, which Swinney confirmed Sunday evening.

Lay is a redshirt sophomore on the football field but is set to graduate in May, and Swinney said he plans to pursue a master’s degree and continue his football career elsewhere.

Jefferies, meanwhile, plans to leave after graduating in December. A redshirt junior, Jefferies is in his fourth year at Clemson.

“J-Lay’s going to graduate in May, so he wants to go ahead and finish up,” Swinney said. “That’s what you come to college for is to get your degree. I think he wants to finish and he’s a senior, so he has that opportunity. So, he’ll finish up the season as a senior and graduate in May, and he’s going to try to maybe go on and get a master’s somewhere else and play somewhere. So, we’ll try to help him find the best opportunity for himself.

“Same with Darnell. He’s graduating in December, so really proud of him and his commitment. He’s been here four years.”

Regarding Henry, Swinney said he is unsure as of now whether the redshirt junior (graduate) will come back to Clemson next year.

“KJ, I don’t think he’s made a decision yet, other than he’s not sure,” Swinney said. “He hasn’t indicated to me that he’s made a final decision. So, we’ll see where he’s at.”

“I think he’s just trying to see what his evaluation is from the NFL guys,” Swinney added. “He’s a fourth-year player and is graduating in December, so he’s got his degree. He’s definitely a guy that’s got a chance to play at the next level, and I think he just wants to see what he’s projected as.”

As for Johnson, Swinney said he declared himself as a senior this past summer, as he is graduating in May and already has a job lined up.

“He’s going into law enforcement, and I’m really excited about his path and what he wants to do for the long term,” Swinney said. “He’s going to start out in getting in law enforcement. I think he’s going to stay in the state of South Carolina and start his career there. But he’s super excited about it, and we appreciate all his contributions, and really just proud of him for finishing.”

Swinney was also asked about redshirt junior linebacker Jake Venables, who ran down the hill with the seniors as well.

“Jake is graduating in December, and Jake has torn his hamstring eight times and he’s just trying to get to the finish line,” Swinney said. “This week is really the first time that he’s been healthy — last week and this week — all year. He missed pretty much all of camp. He’s been hurt all year, and I think he just is at a point where he’s ready to move on to the next stage of his career. His body’s just not holding up for it.”

