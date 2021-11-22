Will Clemson lose both starting cornerbacks after this season?

Andrew Booth is projected by some to be a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, making it likely that this season at Clemson is the last for the Tigers’ junior cornerback.

But could Clemson lose its other starting corner, too?

Mario Goodrich has paired with Booth to give the Tigers arguably the best cornerback tandem in the ACC, raising his draft stock in the process should he decide to forego his final collegiate season. Goodrich is a senior but could return for a fifth season because of the eligibility relief granted to all fall-sport athletes by the NCAA last season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 6-foot, 190-pounder has received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, a good indication of what the future holds for Goodrich beyond this season. He also took part in Clemson’s Senior Day festivities before the Tigers’ game against Wake Forest last week at Memorial Stadium.

“I think right now his intention is to go pro,” Swinney said. “He’s had a great year.

“Some of those guys may not make a decision until later, but I think right now that’s kind of his path. But we’ve had a lot of guys, that’s been their path and then they’ve decided to come back for one more year. We’ll see, but I think right now he’s going to go pro.”

Taking over for the departed Derion Kendrick as a full-time starter this season, Goodrich is fifth on the team with 41 tackles. He’s also tied for the team lead with six pass breakups and has one interception.

The @seniorbowl is looking live at @ClemsonFB vs. @UConnFootball. One late-bloomer who’s made late push for an invite is Clemson CB Mario Goodrich (@_MG3__). 6’-plus long-armed press/zone corner has gotten NFL’s attention (and ours) the past month.📈🆙#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/jLY0nTf6CQ — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 13, 2021

