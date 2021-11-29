Clemson makes the final cut for one of nation's top RBs

One of the nation’s top running backs dropped his final three schools on Monday evening via social media.

Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne, of course, the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, is down to Clemson, Florida and LSU.

Trevor was previously working with a top 5 that he released in August comprised of the aforementioned schools along with Alabama and Georgia.

This announcement comes prior to Clemson’s in-home visit with Trevor tonight, which TCI reported earlier Monday after confirming with his mother, Donnetta.

The Tigers got Trevor on campus in June for the Dabo Swinney Camp and the Elite Retreat. He was supposed to make his official visit for Clemson’s game against UConn earlier this month, but a road playoff game the night before stifled those plans.

The expectation is that he will be making his official visit sometime next month with a decision likely coming in the new year.

Trevor is ranked as high as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position by Rivals.

