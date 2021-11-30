Clemson starter accepts Senior Bowl invite

One of Clemson’s defensive starters isn’t passing up the chance to showcase his skills for the next level.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich has accepted his invite to play in the Senior Bowl, which will bring his collegiate career to an end. The annual pre-draft showcase event announced Goodrich’s participation via social media Tuesday.

A fourth-year senior, Goodrich had the option of returning to Clemson for another season after the NCAA granted eligibility relief to all fall-sport athletes last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said recently that Goodrich intended to enter next year’s NFL Draft.

Goodrich, a first-team all-ACC selection, finished the regular season with 47 tackles and an interception. He’s second on the team with seven pass breakups.

The Senior Bowl will be played Feb. 5 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.