Venables on the road recruiting for Tigers

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Brent Venables is scheduled to hit the road recruiting for Clemson Tuesday.

We can now confirm that Clemson’s defensive coordinator, along with head coach Dabo Swinney, will be making multiple visits on Tuesday.

Those visits will be to see Clemson four-star cornerback commit Toriano Pride in East St. Louis, IL and four-star linebacker commit Jaren Kanak in Hays (Kansas).

While Clemson would much rather be preparing for this week’s ACC Championship in Charlotte, the Tigers are experiencing a different kind of championship week, one that involves hitting the recruiting trail hard.

Pride, who offered his verbal pledge to Clemson back on June 18, was unable to make the UConn game for his official visit. Instead, he’ll likely join Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) three-star linebacker Wade Woodaz, Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne and Dutch Forck (Irmo, S.C.) four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams when they all make their respective official visits from Dec. 10-12.

Pride is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 4 cornerback by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 2 prospect in the state of Missouri and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

Kanak is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 6 athlete by 247Sports, which also considers him the No. 1 prospect in the state of Kansas in the 2022 recruiting class.

“He’s really grateful for the relationship we’ve built and I am too,” Kanak said of his relationship with Venables after verbally pledging to Clemson back on July 30. “He really feels a strong connection to me and has really liked me as a recruit ever since the visit and even beforehand. He’s really super pumped, looking forward to this.”

