Venables back on the road Wednesday recruiting for Clemson

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been on the road recruiting for the Tigers this week, and as The Clemson Insider reported in our Wednesday afternoon update on Venables, our understanding was he had more recruiting visits scheduled in the next few days.

Indeed, Venables hit the recruiting trail for the Tigers again Wednesday. He traveled with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates to Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, Ala. Jackson-Olin is where Clemson linebacker LaVonta Bentley went to high school.

Venables and Bates were there to check in on 2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford and 2023 linebacker Eric Muse. Bates is already hard after Crawford, whom Jackson-Olin head coach Tim Vakakes believes will be a star and the best player in the country for the 2025 class. Vakakes’ dad is Jim Vakakes, who was Dabo Swinney’s high school position coach.

The fact that Venables is out on the recruiting trail again today is a good sign for Clemson as if Swinney was confident that Venables was going to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, he would not be on the road recruiting for the Tigers.

We appreciate @CoachVenables and @CoachToddBates for stopping by The Stable today to check out our guys! #StangGang 🐎🏈 pic.twitter.com/KerYcMBJWj — Jackson Olin FBall (@JacksonOlinFB) December 1, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks