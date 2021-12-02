Clemson WR commit all smiles during in-home visit with Tigers

Clemson coaches paid a visit Wednesday to a future member of “Wide Receiver U”.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham made an in-home visit with Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver and Clemson commit Adam Randall.

Randall was all smiles during the visit with the coaches and reacted to the visit on social media Wednesday evening:

What a beautiful home Visit 💜🧡🏝! https://t.co/WIL5lgMRuF — Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) December 1, 2021

Randall plans to enroll early at Clemson in January and looks forward to starting his career as a Tiger.

“I’m very excited,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “Just excited to be able to go to still one of the top programs in the nation, be able to go in there and hopefully contribute at this point in time. I’m very thankful that I was blessed with these abilities from God to get to this point and be able to be in this situation, and thankful for my parents and things like that.

“Just really kind of taking it all in as it winds down. I know once I get there, it’s going to be a little bit more business-like and not as much as the recruiting process, but more focused on football. So, I’m glad for that and glad to be at a program that I know I’m going to love.”

Randall (6-3, 215) is ranked as high as the No. 105 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 16 wide receiver in the class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks