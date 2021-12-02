Swinney, Clemson defensive coaches to see commits in Florida Thursday

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson’s coaches are expected to be making their rounds on the recruiting trail in The Sunshine State on Thursday.

TCI has confirmed that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brent Venables will be at Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) to visit with three-star linebacker commit Wade Woodaz.

Woodaz (6-2, 205) verbally committed to Clemson on Thanksgiving Day, becoming the 14th prospect to offer their pledge to the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting class.

While in the state of Florida, Swinney and Venables are also expected to head to IMG Academy in Bradenton to visit with three commits in the 2022 class — four-star athlete Keon Sabb, four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell and four-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

In addition to his visit(s) with Clemson commits, Swinney will be traveling back to The Palmetto State to make an in-home visit with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The two will head to Irmo (S.C.) to visit with Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams, his mother, Courtney, confirmed to TCI.

Williams (6-0, 180) was offered by Clemson prior to the team’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest and announced the offer he’d been waiting on surely thereafter.

As Clemson looks to add another receiver to its 2022 recruiting class, Williams appears to be the team’s current top target.

