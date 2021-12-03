Clemson receiver enters transfer portal

Another Clemson player has entered the transfer portal.

In addition to Taisun Phommachanh, The Clemson Insider can confirm that junior wide receiver Frank Ladson, Jr. has also entered the transfer portal.

Ladson recorded just four receptions with 19 receiving yards before his season ended prematurely due to a groin injury.

A former top-50 national recruit out of South Dade (Miami, Fla.), Ladson finishes his Clemson career with 31 caught passes for 428 yards and six touchdowns.

Ladson joins Phommachanh, Lyn-J Dixon, Michel Dukes and Paul Tchio as Clemson offensive players, who have entered the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season.

