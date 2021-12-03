Swinney checks in on future Tiger

As The Clemson Insider has previously reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was spending the majority of today in Florida, checking in with some class of 2022 commits.

Swinney was spotted earlier at Jesuit High School in Tampa (Fla.) visiting with three-star linebacker commit Wade Woodaz. In addition to his afternoon visit to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Swinney made his way to the city of Largo, just outside of Tampa Bay.

He stopped by Pinellas Park High School to visit with three-star kicker commit Robert Gunn III. They also went out to lunch together.

“When I got there, I didn’t think about Clemson as what it is now,” Gunn told TCI after his official visit, reflecting on his commitment decision. “I got to learn a lot more about it. It was just the people, really, that were there, and all the benefits you get and just how Coach Swinney sets you up for the future to be a young man. It’s different there from all the other colleges. Coach Swinney has done one heck of a job, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!