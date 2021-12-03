Taking inventory: Quarterback

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. First up is quarterback.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at quarterback. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson didn’t get nearly the kind of production at quarterback that it’s grown accustomed to in recent years. Of course, when you’re going from a pair of top-10 overall draft picks (Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence) to a young first-year starter at the position, there’s bound to be some dropoff.

But D.J. Uiagalelei, a former blue-chip recruit himself, has struggled more than many expected, particularly after the flashes he showed in two spots starts a season ago against Boston College and Notre Dame (69% completion rate, 4 TDs, 0 INT).

Things started ominously for the sophomore signal caller against No. 1 Georgia when he completed just 51% of his passes, was sacked seven times and threw the decisive pick-six in Clemson’s 10-3 loss. It’s been a rollercoaster of a season since for Uiagalelei, who has tossed as many interceptions as touchdowns (9) and enters bowl season with the second-lowest completion percentage (x) among starting ACC quarterbacks.

There were some bright spots, too. He combined to complete 61% of his passes against Florida State and Louisville in comeback wins, leading fourth-quarter touchdown drives to help Clemson pull those off. He’s also thrown touchdowns of 32, 46 and 58 yards within the last four games, an indication of better touch and accuracy on the deep ball as the season has progressed. But whether it’s from Uiagalelei or someone else, consistency is what Clemson needs more of at the position going forward if it wants to get back to playing for championships.

Despite it not being there for most of the season, Uiagalelei’s backup, Taisun Phommachanh, never got a chance to lead the offense other than a series here and there. Even when Uiagalelei was benched early in the second half against Pittsburgh, that only lasted two series. More of a pure runner than Uiagalelei, Phommachanh finished the regular season 11 of 19 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He ran 11 times for 71 yards and another score.

Walk-ons Hunter Helms (South Carolina State and Connecticut) and Billy Wiles (Uconn) got some playing time in blowout wins, going a combined 7 of 17 passing. Wiles had a 25-yard touchdown pass late against UConn.

Who’s leaving?

No one at the moment

Who’s staying?

Uiagalelei, Phommachanh, Helms, Wiles

Who’s joining?

Five-star commit Cade Klubnik, who’s set to sign with Clemson later this month and enroll early

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks