Taking inventory: Tight end

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback and running back have already been assessed.

Next up is tight end.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at tight end. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson began the regular season with one tight end atop the depth chart and ended it with another.

Senior Braden Galloway was the first option at the position after starting all 12 games a season ago, but Davis Allen has emerged as one of the breakout players for Clemson’s offense. Galloway’s injury factored into that — he caught just four passes in six games before a shoulder injury ended his final season with the Tigers prematurely — but Allen overtook Galloway as the starter just four games in.

Allen gave Clemson a more physical presence in the running game with his blocking prowess, but with the seemingly constant attrition at receiver, Allen has also lined up in the slot at times and become one of D.J. Uiagalelei’s top targets in the passing game. He caught a season-high eight passes against Syracuse, had six more receptions against Wake Forest and finished the regular season with 26 receptions. His three touchdown grabs are tied for the team lead.

But Clemson often implements multiple tight-end sets, so it wasn’t unusual to see Galloway and Allen on the field at the same time. Sage Ennis, who started against Florida State, saw his role increase once Galloway was lost for the season, and true freshman Jake Briningstool has become a bigger part of the offense down the stretch, too.

Ranked by the 247Sports composite as the No. 1 high school tight end in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Briningstool has played in the last six games. He caught his first career touchdown against Connecticut.

Clemson has two other tight ends on scholarship, Jaelyn Lay and Luke Price. But neither has gotten any significant snaps on offense as depth players in their final season with the program.

So unless any of them decide to transfer, the Tigers are in line to have their top three tight ends back in the fold next season. And they’ve got at least one more coming in as part of their 2022 recruiting class.

Who’s leaving?

Galloway, Lay, Price

Who’s staying?

Allen, Ennis, Briningstool

Who’s joining?

Three-star tight end Josh Sapp, an in-state product from Greenville and son of former Clemson player Patrick Sapp, is verbally committed to Clemson and plans to join the program in the summer.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks