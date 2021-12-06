Clemson commit pays visit to support future teammate

Clemson commit pays visit to support future teammate

Recruiting

Clemson commit pays visit to support future teammate

By December 6, 2021 9:36 pm

By |

Even before they arrive in Clemson next month, some Tigers already checking in on their future teammates

At the Kicking Wolrd Kicking Camp National Showcase in Austin (TX.), Clemson five-star quarterback commit Cade Klubnik stopped by on Day 2 of the event to support Pinellas Park’s (Largo, Fla.) three-star kicker Robert Gunn III.

Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik (far right) pictured with Clemson kicker commit Robert Gunn (second from right); photo courtesy of Gunn

Klubnik, an Austin native himself, was there to support his Westlake (Texas) teammate, Mark Sayegh, in addition to Gunn.

Unfortunately, Gunn’s senior campaign at Pinellas Park came to an early end when he tore the ACL in his right (kicking) leg earlier this season, but the good news is he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and expects to be fully recovered this spring.

Both Klubnik and Gunn will be enrolling early next month.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home