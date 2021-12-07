Top Clemson commit confirms to TCI he's 'All in'

The Clemson Insider has some good news to share regarding the commitment status of a top Clemson commit.

TCI exchanged messages with Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star safety commit Sherrod Covil regarding if he still plans on signing with the Tigers during the early signing period.

“Yes, I’m All in,” Covil replied.

He committed to Clemson just a week after the program’s Elite Retreat and hasn’t doubted his decision for a second.

“They had made me a priority and never wavered since the day I was offered,” he told TCI back in June. “When I stepped on campus, they were very attentive and made sure not just myself, but we all felt the Clemson family love. Being there, you know it’s a special place. A couple of us went to Coach’s house and Mrs. Swinney was like another mom. The mi casa es su casa was on full display as they treated [me] like their own. The entire experience was just love.”

Covil (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 13 safety in the 2022 Class, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

