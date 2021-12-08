Clemson coaches set for another visit to Arch Manning's school

Clemson is set to visit the school of five-star quarterback Arch Manning for the second time in as many weeks.

On Tuesday of last week, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter stopped by Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans to check on Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class regardless of position.

The Clemson Insider has learned that Streeter will be back at Isidore Newman on Thursday, and this time, he will be accompanied by running backs coach C.J. Spiller. They are scheduled to meet with Manning’s head coach, Nelson Stewart, at 7:30 a.m., per Stewart.

Manning isn’t allowed to speak with college coaches directly at his school due to NCAA rules, but Streeter had a great visit last week with Stewart.

Manning visited Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past June and returned to Tiger Town for the Florida State game on Oct. 30. Clemson hopes to get him back on campus after the season is over so he can take an even deeper dive into the Tigers’ program and see what they are all about.

Clemson extended an offer to Manning — the son of Cooper Manning, grandson of former Ole Miss and Saints quarterback Archie Manning and nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning — this past June when Arch was on campus for the Swinney Camp.

