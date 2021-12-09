TCI confirms Clemson's plans for defensive coordinator

The Clemson Insider has confirmed Clemson’s plans to replace Brent Venables as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator moving forward.

Assistant coach Mickey Conn and senior defensive assistant Wesley Goodwin will be Clemson’s co-defensive coordinators, one of the Tigers’ defensive commitments confirmed to TCI.

Conn became Clemson’s full-time safeties coach in January 2017 and added the role of Special Teams Coordinator in early 2021.

TCI reported earlier Thursday that Goodwin was becoming a defensive on-field assistant in the wake of Venables’ departure to be the new head coach Oklahoma. Goodwin has also been on the road this week recruiting for the Tigers.

