Clemson suffers another decommitment

Clemson suffers another decommitment

Recruiting

Clemson suffers another decommitment

By December 10, 2021 12:35 pm

By |

Clemson has suffered another decommitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced Friday that he has decommitted from the Tigers.

Everette (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite, which considers him a five-star prospect. He had been committed to the Tigers since July.

Everette becomes the third decommitment from Clemson since Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma, joining his IMG Academy teammates, four-star safety Keon Sabb and four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Clemson, which picked up a commitment Thursday night from four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams, is back down to 12 total commits in its 2022 recruiting class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

After a long week of flirting with two other ACC head coach openings, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s time to make some decisions has arrived. As TCI reported Thursday afternoon, Elliott and (…)

16hr

Clemson landed a major verbal commitment on Thursday night. Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star wide receiver Antonio Williams announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media. Clemson beat out South (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home