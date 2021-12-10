Friday Morning Tony Elliott Update

After a long week of flirting with two other ACC head coach openings, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s time to make some decisions has arrived.

As TCI reported Thursday afternoon, Elliott and his family returned from Virginia after interviewing for the Cavaliers’ job and meeting with president Jim Ryan. Elliott told TCI when he returned to Oconee County Regional Airport that he had not made a decision and that “it’s my decision.”

The Clemson staff, including Dabo Swinney, were on the road again Friday to finish up recruiting visits before they host several official visitors this weekend.

With early signing day just five days away, closure is needed for all parties involved. Virginia and Duke need answers so that they can get a head coach in place as soon as possible and work to salvage the best recruiting class possible under the circumstance.

The good news is TCI has talked with several high-profile offensive recruits for the 2022 class and a few of the top targets for 2023 and they all seem fine with Clemson’s plan if Elliott decides to move on to Virginia or Duke, where he’s also a candidate.

Elliott has turned down some high-profile jobs previously. As he evaluated the openings at Duke and Virginia, they certainly don’t have the facilities or financial support for the football program that the Tigers have at Clemson. But they do provide him the option to reach his dream of being a head coach and a chance to compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Elliott must decide whether to accept the Virginia job, continue to pursue the Duke opening or stay at Clemson and focus on the Tigers. We expect a decision will come soon as all parties are looking for resolution.

