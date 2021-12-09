Thursday afternoon update on Elliott and Virginia

What’s the latest on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the University of Virginia’s pursuit of him to be its next head football coach?

The Clemson Insider gathered more information on the situation late Thursday afternoon.

As TCI previously reported, Elliott, his wife and his two sons stayed overnight in Charlottesville and had not returned as of this morning. Elliott flew out late Wednesday afternoon to interview for the job in person with Virginia brass, including university president Jim Ryan.

We can tell you Elliott is now back in the Clemson area. Elliott’s return flight touched down at Oconee County Regional Airport at approximately 4:40 p.m. TCI spotted Elliott and the rest of the family at the airport after they deplaned.

Elliott told TCI upon his arrival at the airport that he has yet to make a decision regarding his future. Elliott also remains in the mix for the head coaching vacancy at Duke. He could also choose to stay at Clemson.

“It’s my decision,” said Elliott, who added he doesn’t have a specific timeframe in mind on when he wants to make his decision.

Asked if he’s considering any other options, Elliott replied, “Not any other ones y’all don’t already know about.”

Stay tuned to TCI for more on this developing story.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks