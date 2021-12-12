Official visitor sees dream come true with Clemson scholarship

As The Clemson Insider reported in our Sunday update on Clemson’s official visit weekend, there was a growing sense the Tigers might place Clemson punter commit Jackson Smith on scholarship.

Shortly after our report, Smith confirmed on Twitter that he will indeed be signing with Clemson on a full scholarship this coming Wednesday, Dec. 15, the first day of the early signing period.

A senior from Saraland (Ala.) High School, Smith committed to the Tigers in July after attending the All In Cookout. He was on campus again this weekend as an official visitor.

Smith is rated as a five-star punter by NKR, which considers him the No. 1 punter in the country for the 2022 class.

