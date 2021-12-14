Clemson football assistants get new contracts

Some of Clemson’s assistant football coaches are getting new contracts with raises to go with them.

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Mickey Conn and Wesley Goodwin will share the coordination of Clemson’s defense going forward following Brent Venables’ departure. Meanwhile, Brandon Streeter is going to take over for Tony Elliott as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

Streeter, Goodwin and Conn have each agreed to new three-year contracts that are set to expire Jan. 31, 2025. Streeter will make $925,000 annually. Goodwin, who will also coach linebackers, will make $850,000 annually while Conn will have an annual salary of $800,000.

The contracts were approved by Clemson’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m just really, really excited about the people that we have in place,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in an athletic department release. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in developing our players and developing our team, but I also take a lot of pride in developing our staff.”

Conn, who joined Swinney’s staff as an assistant in 2016, has been coaching Clemson’s safeties since 2017 and will continue doing so, but this is his first time serving in any sort of coordinator role. For Goodwin, who’s worked behind the scenes on the Tigers’ defense as an analyst on and off for the past 13 years, it’s a massive jump to his first-ever on-field coaching job.

Streeter’s promotion is another in-house move by Swinney to replace Elliott, who was hired as the head coach at Virginia last week. Streeter has been on Clemson’s staff since 2015 primarily as the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator, though he had passing-game coordinator added to his duties before the 2020 season. A former Clemson quarterback, Streeter was an offensive coordinator at Liberty and Richmond before returning to his alma mater.

“Offensively, there’s nobody more deserving than Brandon Streeter,” Swinney said. “Unlike Tony and (former Clemson co-offensive coordinator) Jeff (Scott) in 2014, he’s called a lot of plays in his day. He was a coordinator when I hired him, and he left being a coordinator to come to Clemson. What an amazing job he did with Deshaun Watson, an amazing job he did recruiting and developing Trevor Lawrence and what he’s done from a passing-game standpoint.

“Last year, we passed for more yards per game than any Clemson team ever. He’s just so deserving and so well-prepared. He’s had opportunities to go to the NFL, he’s had multiple opportunities to go be an offensive coordinator in the SEC and elsewhere, but ‘Street’ has stayed here and has been patient knowing an opportunity would come. And that time has come. I’m really excited for him to take the reins and lead us into this bowl game and into the 2022 season.”

Streeter will continue to coach quarterbacks, but Kyle Richardson, who was previously an off-field staffer, will take over passing-game coordinator duties. Richardson, who will make $500,000, is also being promoted to tight ends coach, a vacancy created by the departure of Elliott, who also coached that position this season. Richardson’s contract will through through the end of January 2024.

Those weren’t the only coaches to get promotions.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates has added assistant head coach to his title — another void left by Elliott — and will be paid $750,000 annually. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed will take on the added role of special teams coordinator at $700,000 annually. Their contracts will also run three years through Jan. 31, 2025.

“I’m super excited about Wes being the defensive coordinator and Mickey being the co-coordinator, and I’m similarly excited for the opportunity to promote Mike Reed to be the special teams coordinator and Todd Bates to be our assistant head coach to fill that void that Tony left behind,” Swinney said. “We have a wonderful staff.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.