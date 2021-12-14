Former NFL QB talks Meyer's 'immaturity' and its impact on Lawrence

A former NFL quarterback joined The Dan Patrick Show this week to discuss the drama surrounding Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and its effects on his rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Former Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Carson Palmer was asked about one of the incidents involving Meyer – his brief and uninterested handshake with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel following the Jags’ shutout loss on Sunday – and whether it’s a big deal or not.

“It’s not. At the end of the day, it’s not,” Palmer said. “But the immaturity of some of the things that have happened in Jacksonville… When it seems like you’re not as mature as some of your players, you’ve got a problem. I mean, it’s just one thing after another after another after another.”

In the grand scheme of things, Palmer believes Meyer’s actions and the resulting tension in Jacksonville are having a negative impact on Lawrence and creating unnecessary distractions for the former Clemson star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reports surfaced Sunday, claiming that Meyer allegedly went after his coaching staff in a meeting. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reported that Meyer referred to himself as a “winner,” while calling his assistant coaches “losers.”

Additionally, Pelissero reported that veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones got so fed up with Meyer’s criticism of the receiver room, that he left the facility. He only returned after other members of Jacksonville’s coaching staff were able to calm him down and convince him to say.

Lawrence has struggled in his first NFL season, completing 58.2 percent of his passes for 2,735 yards and nine touchdowns with 14 interceptions – including four in Sunday’s game vs. the Titans – and Palmer thinks the Meyer drama is only making things harder for Lawrence.

“I look at everything through the quarterback’s perspective and the organization’s perspective,” Palmer said. “And from my viewpoint, as the quarterback, and you’re a rookie, and Trevor Lawrence then goes into his presser on Wednesday morning and he’s asked seven questions about Urban Meyer and the distractions and the handshake… Trevor Lawrence needs to be focused on the Week 14 opponent. He does not need to be answering questions about his coach telling his staff they’re losers, him not shaking a guy’s hand after the game and just being professional. These are all distractions. These things add up, and especially when you have a rookie quarterback that’s just trying to find his way and figure things out. The last thing he needs to do is be distracted by things that his head coach is doing, either outside the game and after the game or off the field.

“So, I think at the end of the day, when you look at it through the quarterback’s perspective, that’s the last thing that Trevor Lawrence needs to be worried about is answering questions on Wednesday and Thursday after practice and Friday after practice. These things are mounting up, and it has a negative effect on the future of your franchise and Trevor Lawrence.”

Up next for the Jaguars is a Week 15 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Jacksonville.

