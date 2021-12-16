Clemson battling Michigan for top OL in the transfer portal

As we told you earlier this week, Clemson has been involved with one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal.

TCI confirmed on Monday that the Tigers have been in contact with Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer center from the University of Virginia who earned second-team All-ACC honors this season and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football.

After speaking with our sources we wanted to pass along our latest information regarding Oluwatimi and where things stand with him and the Tigers.

TCI can confirm that Oluwatimi visited Clemson last weekend, and we can tell you the Tigers’ staff has been making a strong push for him.

We also know that Oluwatimi has visited Michigan, and our sources tell us that the Wolverines’ staff was on him right away once he entered the transfer portal in early December after Bronco Mendenhall announced he was stepping down from his post as UVA’s head coach.

Our sources indicate that Michigan was the frontrunner early as they made a strong push quickly for his services.

Clemson came into the picture after Michigan, but the Tigers have been putting on a full-court press to land the top lineman. We know Dabo Swinney has been in communication and is trying to see if he can close the deal.

A week ago, the odds favored Michigan, but Clemson has made a strong push and given Oluwatimi plenty to think about. We will have to see if that is enough.

A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., and DeMatha Catholic product, Oluwatimi spent the 2017 season at the Air Force Academy, but did not play in any games. After transferring to Virginia, he sat out the 2018 season to serve a year of residence due to the NCAA transfer rule.

Oluwatimi started all 12 games of this season and 32 straight, which dates back to 2019.

Oluwatimi played 910 snaps during the 2021 season, the most by any ACC center. According to Pro Football Focus, Oluwatimi was rated the No. 2 center in the nation in run blocking and led the ACC.

