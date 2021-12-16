ESPN analyst questions how much transfer portal would actually help Clemson

During ESPN’s College Football Live: Signing Day Special on Wednesday, ESPN/ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones stated that he feels Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney must “start to embrace” the NCAA transfer portal.

ESPN analyst/national recruiting director Tom Luginbill agreed with Jones to a certain extent, but is also skeptical about how much the portal would benefit the Tigers and questioned how many players in it would actually improve Clemson’s roster, considering how well it has recruited during Swinney’s tenure and all the talent already on the current depth chart.

“The one thing about that too, though, I think is really interesting in this,” Luginbill said. “Because let’s talk about the portal for what it is — it’s an opportunity to improve your roster, right. Well, if you’re a Clemson and you have the talent and the depth that they have built over the last decade… If you’re an Alabama, if you’re a Georgia, who’s in the transfer portal that’s better than what you’re playing with?”

Luginbill believes the Tigers could use the transfer portal to improve their team in certain areas, but doesn’t think there’s a ton of players in the portal that would be upgrades over who they currently have on the roster.

“It’s not as if Clemson’s just going to go jump into the transfer portal and there’s going to be 20 guys in there that are all better than who he has on his two- and three-deep right now,” Luginbill said. “It could be supplemented.”

