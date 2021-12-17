Former Clemson LB announces transfer destination

A former Clemson linebacker revealed his transfer destination via social media on Friday.

Kane Patterson, who entered the transfer portal in November, announced that he will be taking his talents to Vanderbilt. A former four-star prospect from Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, Tenn.), Patterson will be returning home.

Patterson entered the 2021 campaign with 34 career tackles (3.0 for loss), a sack, fumble recovery and an interception. He recorded four total tackles in limited playing time this season.

He becomes the second former Tiger to announce their transfer destination Friday, as Paul Tchio announced his intentions to transfer to Georgia Tech earlier.

