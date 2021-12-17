Tigers swung and missed, but are in the transfer portal game

As The Clemson Insider reported on Thursday, Clemson has been battling Michigan for one of the nation’s top offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal – University of Virginia grad transfer center Olusegun Oluwatimi, who earned second-team All-ACC honors this season and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy.

The information we had indicated Michigan was the team to beat, as the Wolverines were on him first, and that Clemson came into the picture later but had made a good push.

We wanted to pass along the latest we have gathered from our sources on where things stand with Oluwatimi.

From the sources we spoke with, it sounds like Oluwatimi plans to stick with Michigan, which is not a surprise based on what we previously heard from our sources about the Wolverines being the first team on him upon his entrance into the portal in early December.

The good news to take away from this is that it appears as if Clemson will now be a player in the transfer portal moving forward. As Swinney has stated in the past, though, if the Tigers do use the portal, it will only be for an elite, all-conference type of player such as Oluwatimi.

It looks like the Tigers didn’t win the battle for Oluwatimi, but times have changed, and this case shows that Clemson is going to play the portal game to some degree.

The Tigers will be disappointed in not getting Oluwatimi, but we saw Dabo Swinney get involved and put on a full-court press for him. The biggest factor here is that Michigan got on him earlier, so that may be a lesson learned for Clemson in future transfer portal pursuits.

