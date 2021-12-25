Clemson hands out big Christmas Day offer

A highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2022 class reported an offer from Clemson on Saturday via social media.

Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller announced the offer from the Tigers.

Miller’s reaction?

“[A] dream come true,” he said in a text exchange with The Clemson Insider.

TCI reported that the uncommitted prospect had recently been in contact with Todd Bates.

“He wants to get to know me and how he would love to coach me,” Miller said when asked about the message he’s received from Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator.

Across his senior campaign, Miller played on both sides of the football, he recorded 60 tackles (25.5 for loss) with eight sacks and forced four fumbles. He also only allowed one sack on the offensive line this past season.

Miller (6-6, 280) ranks as the No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 77 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.