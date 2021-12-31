Clemson hands out new class of 2022 offer

Clemson has extended another offer to a prospect in the class of 2022.

Shoemaker High School (Killeen, Texas) cornerback Khamari Terrell reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Friday.

Terrell (6-2, 180) also cites offers from Mississippi State, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Southern Cal.

Terrell is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 30 cornerback in the 2022 class.

The Tigers extended an offer to Vestavia Hills (Ala.) 2022 wide receiver Cole Turner, the younger brother of longtime Clemson safety Nolan Turner, on Friday as well.

Extremely blessed to receive my 7th football offer from the university of Clemson!! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/e48L3N5y6G — khamari (@KhamariTerrell) December 31, 2021

