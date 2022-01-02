Clemson player officially in transfer portal

As The Clemson Insider reported following Clemson’s final home game of the 2021 season, the Wake Forest game on Nov. 20, it looked like this player wouldn’t be returning to Clemson based off his tweet about it being his last game at Death Valley.

That player was tight end Jaelyn Lay, who officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday as a graduate transfer, TCI confirmed.

Lay, listed as a redshirt sophomore, played 27 total snaps across three games this season. A former four-star prospect from Riverdale (Ga.) High School, he entered 2021 having caught two passes for 25 yards in 122 career snaps over 16 games.

