Goodwin ‘fired up’ to have Henry back in the fold for top DL in country

January 3, 2022 7:03 pm

Clemson’s new defensive coordinator made his first public appearance on social media Monday and for good reason.

K.J. Henry announced that he would be coming back for one last season, which has Wes Goodwin “fired up.”

In 12 games this season (four starts), Henry recorded 25 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks with five quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Henry entered 2021 having registered 60 career tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 773 snaps over 31 career games (six starts).

The senior defensive end’s return is a big boost for Goodwin and his defense going forward.

