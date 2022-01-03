Goodwin ‘fired up’ to have Henry back in the fold for top DL in country

Clemson’s new defensive coordinator made his first public appearance on social media Monday and for good reason.

K.J. Henry announced that he would be coming back for one last season, which has Wes Goodwin “fired up.”

In 12 games this season (four starts), Henry recorded 25 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks with five quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Henry entered 2021 having registered 60 career tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 773 snaps over 31 career games (six starts).

The senior defensive end’s return is a big boost for Goodwin and his defense going forward.

Fired up to have you back! Excited to see you take another step this next season! Clemson’s Defense will always be about the Players and you are going to be a huge part of the #1 DL in the country next season! https://t.co/556O30cxEj — Wesley Goodwin (@WesleyGoodwin) January 3, 2022

Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!