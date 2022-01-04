Clemson dishes out another 2023 offer

Clemson dishes out another 2023 offer

Recruiting

Clemson dishes out another 2023 offer

By January 4, 2022 5:27 pm

By |

Another big-time prospect in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Carver (Troy, Ala.) four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw announced an offer from the Tigers following a conversation with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge defender and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Russaw has an impressive list of 20-plus offers that also includes schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, to name some.

Russaw was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest back on Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium.

“The atmosphere was great,” he told TCI. “It was definitely different than any other game I went to. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect, so it was kind of different from other colleges I’ve been to so far.”

Hickory (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker and New Bern (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. both reported offers from Clemson on Tuesday as well.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

 

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

A former Clemson assistant’s employer has ensured him of sticking around at his current job a little longer. Jeff Scott has received a contract extension at South Florida that will keep him as the Bulls’ (…)

7hr

Clemson ended its season less than a week ago, but it’s never too early to look ahead. The Clemson Insider is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this season and (…)

9hr

If you turn on just about any NFL game, you will see a few Clemson players on the roster. From superstars to the practice squad, the Tigers have been pumping out NFL talent for years. But it’s hard to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home