Clemson dishes out another 2023 offer

Another big-time prospect in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

Carver (Troy, Ala.) four-star edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw announced an offer from the Tigers following a conversation with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge defender and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Russaw has an impressive list of 20-plus offers that also includes schools like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, to name some.

Russaw was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest back on Nov. 20 at Memorial Stadium.

“The atmosphere was great,” he told TCI. “It was definitely different than any other game I went to. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect, so it was kind of different from other colleges I’ve been to so far.”

Hickory (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star edge rusher Rico Walker and New Bern (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. both reported offers from Clemson on Tuesday as well.

