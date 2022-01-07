Clemson makes Eason's hire official

Nick Eason’s addition to Clemson’s coaching staff is official.

The former Clemson standout is returning to his alma mater on a three-year contract, which was approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee Friday morning. Eason’s contract, which will run through Jan. 31, 2025, will pay him $750,000 annually.

Eason, who will coach the Tigers’ defensive tackles, is replacing Todd Bates, who spent the last five seasons in the same role before recently leaving to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma. Eason will also serve as defensive run-game coordinator.

“His recruiting experience, NFL experience both as a coach and a player and just who he is as a person will add incredible value to our football program and to the student-athletes he’ll recruit, coach and develop life-long relationships with,” athletic director Graham Neff said. “We’re excited to welcome Nick back home to Clemson.”

Eason is the first outside hire Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has made since the end of the regular season to fill a vacancy on his staff. When Tony Elliott (Virginia) and Venables finally took their shot to be head coaches last month, Swinney promoted quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator and longtime off-field defensive assistant Wesley Goodwin to defensive coordinator.

Swinney also recently promoted analyst Thomas Austin to offensive line coach following Robbie Caldwell’s retirement from on-field coaching. Kyle Richardson, another former off-field staffer, has taken over as tight ends coach.

A defensive end at Clemson from 1999-2002, Eason spent this season as the defensive line coach at Auburn. But most of his coaching experience has come at the professional level after a 10-year playing career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

Since his retirement as a player in 2012, Eason has coached the defensive line in an assistant or primary role for the Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. Next season will be Eason’s third coaching at the collegiate level after he spent the 2018 season at Austin Peay.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks