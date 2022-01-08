Trevor Etienne commits elsewhere

A longtime Clemson target in the class of 2022 committed elsewhere on Saturday.

Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne announced during NBC’s coverage of the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio that he will heading to the University of Florida.

Etienne chose the Gators over his other two finalists, Clemson and LSU. He is ranked as the No. 15 running back and No. 183 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Etienne, of course the younger brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne, received an offer from the Tigers back in July 2020.

Trevor attended the Dabo Swinney Camp and the Elite Retreat last June and returned to campus for an official visit in December.

The Tigers made an in-home visit with Etienne on Monday, Nov. 29, the same day that Etienne named Clemson, Florida and LSU his final three schools.

Clemson extended an offer this week to Andrew Paul, a three-star running back in the 2022 class out of Dallas’ Parish Episcopal School.

