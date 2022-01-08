What They Are Saying: Clemson's 5-star QB signee shines in 2022 All-American Bowl

Football

Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee was very impressive Saturday while playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cade Klubnik shined in the nationally televised all-star game on NBC, getting the start for Team West and throwing a touchdown pass on each of his team’s first two possessions, including a 24-yard dime to four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams on the West team’s first drive.

Klubnik later added a third touchdown pass in the third quarter when he evaded pressure in the backfield, scrambled to his right and found South Carolina wide receiver signee Landon Samson for a 5-yard score.

Klubnik was honored during the game as the All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award recipient. 

Klubnik, a product of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) and the nation’s top-ranked QB in the 2022 class, is set to report to Clemson on Sunday as an early enrollee.

Check out what they are saying about Klubnik’s performance Saturday in the 2022 All-American Bowl:

