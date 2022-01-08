What They Are Saying: Clemson's 5-star QB signee shines in 2022 All-American Bowl

Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee was very impressive Saturday while playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cade Klubnik shined in the nationally televised all-star game on NBC, getting the start for Team West and throwing a touchdown pass on each of his team’s first two possessions, including a 24-yard dime to four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams on the West team’s first drive.

Klubnik later added a third touchdown pass in the third quarter when he evaded pressure in the backfield, scrambled to his right and found South Carolina wide receiver signee Landon Samson for a 5-yard score.

Klubnik was honored during the game as the All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award recipient.

Klubnik, a product of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) and the nation’s top-ranked QB in the 2022 class, is set to report to Clemson on Sunday as an early enrollee.

Check out what they are saying about Klubnik’s performance Saturday in the 2022 All-American Bowl:

Looks like @Westlake_Nation grad and @ClemsonFB recruit Cade Klubnik will get the start in today's AAB. Klubnik has never lost a game as a starter in high school; no need to break that string today eh? https://t.co/3DhqeUjRE5 — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) January 8, 2022

Amazing TD from Cade Klubnik to CJ Williams! West on the board first! @CadeKlubnikQB @CJWilliams_03 pic.twitter.com/1nAZJjffXb — King of the Game (@KotgMedia) January 8, 2022

Down at the @AABonNBC at the Alamodome. @Westlake_Nation’s Cade Klubnik already out here dropping dimes for the West side. pic.twitter.com/YFZ58ZpRzt — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) January 8, 2022

Nice throw back to Rayshon Luke by Clemson commit Cade Klubnik for the TD. Luke will commit later today to either Arizona, San Jose State & Louisville. pic.twitter.com/1zIecuFamg — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) January 8, 2022

Future Clemson Tiger QB Cade Klubnik has TD passes in each of his first two drives in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.@WSPA7 https://t.co/0zLzew5Al9 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik has two touchdown passes with 2:26 left in first quarter! pic.twitter.com/3SuCeadH2b — John Ferguson (@JohnFer78579264) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik throws his third touchdown of the day, this time to 3🌟 South Carolina WR commit Landon Samson.#AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/KsivpLZFjI — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 8, 2022

This pass & catch from Cade Klubnik to 4⭐️ WR Kevin Coleman might have been the best play of the #AllAmericanBowl today! Wow! pic.twitter.com/T6I9r6C8qk — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik just threw a perfect pass in the end zone in the All-American Bowl. Feels like he's one of the most important commitments in this class with respect to where he's going and need. No reason to think he can't push for playing time at #Clemson. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 8, 2022

I mean this is just an unbelievable throw. https://t.co/Zd7pXoNFGA — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik … aka Clemson’s 2022 QB1 pic.twitter.com/TWXeJgMmWv — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik is a dude. — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) January 8, 2022

Cade Klubnik to Kevin Coleman 👀 pic.twitter.com/273ucfyjqV — solvingfootball (@solvingfootball) January 8, 2022

Blessed to have known QB @CadeKlubnikQB since his MS days. Today at the @AABonNBC bowl game he is 2 for 2 on TD drives for the West team! He will be a star at @ClemsonFB. @Westlake_Nation @FlxAtx #rep512football pic.twitter.com/P3peYcB1ND — Anthony Williams (@AWilliamsUSA) January 8, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks