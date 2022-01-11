Clemson at the head of this Power Five line heading into 2022 season

Georgia kept Alabama from repeating as college football’s national champion with its victory Monday night. That combined with Clemson’s strong finish to the 2021 season means the Tigers can claim something no other Power Five program can heading into next season.

Alabama had won eight straight games heading into the College Football Playoff national championship game after falling at Texas A&M on Oct. 9. That included a victory over Georgia in the SEC championship game last month, but the Bulldogs avenged that loss with a 33-18 win in Monday’s rematch, meaning Clemson will begin the 2022 season with the longest active winning streak among Power Five programs.

The Tigers won six straight games to end the season and eight of their last nine, bouncing back from a slow start to notch their 11th straight 10-win season. Clemson split its first four games and sustained a third loss at Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 but didn’t lose again. The Tigers capped their late-season momentum with a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Clemson came in at No. 14 in The Associated Press’ final top 25 released Tuesday, the 10th straight year the Tigers have finished with a top-15 AP ranking.

The Tigers don’t have the longest active winning streak in college football, though. That distinction belongs to Louisiana, which won 13 straight games to end its season following an opening loss to Texas. The defending Sun Belt champion will be making the transition to first-year head coach Michael Desormeaux next season following Billy Napier’s departure to Florida.

Clemson will be entering the 14th season of the Dabo Swinney era.

With last night's result, Clemson's six game winning streak will be the longest among Power five Conference schools entering the 2022 football season. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 11, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks