Former Tiger sets NFL record

Former Clemson Tiger and budding NFL star Christian Wilkins broke the NFL record for most tackles by a defensive tackle in one season. He finished the year with 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and even had a viral touchdown catch.

Overall, Wilkins had a great year, and it seems like he is really starting to find his footing in the NFL. At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make the Pro Bowl next season.

Lost in the shuffle is the fact that Christian Wilkins broke the single-season record for tackles by a DT, with 82. Should be going to the Pro Bowl. — Peanut Gallery Sports (@PGSportsBanter) January 11, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks