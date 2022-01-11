Former Tiger sets NFL record

January 11, 2022

Former Clemson Tiger and budding NFL star Christian Wilkins broke the NFL record for most tackles by a defensive tackle in one season. He finished the year with 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and even had a viral touchdown catch.

Overall, Wilkins had a great year, and it seems like he is really starting to find his footing in the NFL. At this rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make the Pro Bowl next season.

