Eason has a message for Clemson fans

The newest addition to Clemson’s coaching staff took to social media shortly after midnight on Wednesday with a message for Tiger fans.

Nick Eason wrote in a Twitter post, “The past 5 days have been nothing but amazing! God’s favor is real! I’m blessed! Clemson Fans, I love you!!”

Of course, Eason was officially named Clemson’s defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach last Friday, replacing Todd Bates, who spent the last five seasons as the Tigers’ defensive tackles coach before recently leaving to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

A defensive end at Clemson from 1999-2002, Eason spent this past season as the defensive line coach at Auburn. But most of his coaching experience has come at the professional level after a 10-year playing career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals.

Since his retirement as a player in 2012, Eason has coached the defensive line in an assistant or primary role for the Browns, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. Next season will be Eason’s third coaching at the collegiate level after he spent the 2018 season at Austin Peay.

