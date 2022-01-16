Clemson target decommits from Auburn

Clemson has been heavily recruiting an Auburn commit ever since Nick Eason joined the team’s coaching staff.

After speaking with The Clemson Insider earlier Sunday afternoon, Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story announced via social media that he would be decommiting from Auburn.

“From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University,” Story wrote in a statement posted on Twitter, “they’ve shown nothing but love and support. Due to recent changes and careful consideration, I’ve decided to de-commit from Auburn University. Auburn is still one of my top schools, but I have to make sure I’m making the best decision for me and my family. Thank you, Auburn! Respect my decision!”

While Story showed no indication that he would be backing off his pledge from Auburn in his conversation with TCI, he did talk up Eason, who played a big part in why he originally committed to Auburn on Aug. 1, 2021.

Story also discussed the possibility of taking an official visit to Clemson next weekend and already has a visit to Florida lined up at the end of the month.

