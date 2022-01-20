Clemson in final 3 for former Auburn commit

After formally decommitting from Auburn this past weekend and re-opening his recruitment, Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story dropped his final three schools on Thursday afternoon via social media.

Story is now down to Clemson, Florida and Auburn.

He recently confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he will indeed be officially visiting Clemson this coming weekend (Jan. 21-23.) and then will visit the University of Florida at the end of the month.

Story previously committed to Auburn on Aug. 1, 2021, and Nick Eason played a significant part in his decision. He saw Eason as someone who develop and take his game to the next level.

Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator never stopped recruiting Story, even when he left to join Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff.

He stopped by his high school last Friday and made an in-home visit with Story and his parents a couple of days later. Eason made sure to stop by a home that he’s been to before. He even made sure to bring his guitar with him.

“Coach Eason, that’s my guy,” Story said. “He’s a real dude. We have a really close relationship. I feel like he’s one of the best in the country. I feel like he is the best in the country. Me and Coach Eason, we’re tight. We’re close. That’s my dude. That’s my guy.”

Story also announced his plans to sign on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. in the Lanett High School Gymnasium.

