Clemson officially announces signing of transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced this evening that Clemson has signed transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson.

The Clemson Insider reported that Johnson was returning to Clemson on January 17.

Johnson returns to Clemson, the institution with which he originally signed as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2017. After appearing in seven games for the Tigers as a true freshman in 2017, he transferred to Northwestern, sitting out the 2018 before playing in 12 games for the Wildcats across the 2019-21 seasons.

In 19 career games, Johnson has completed 116-of-210 passes for 1,090 yards with seven touchdowns and a 101.27 pass efficiency rating. He also rushed for a touchdown in 2019.

Johnson started eight of the 12 games in which he appeared for Northwestern. As a team captain in 2021, he started each of the team’s first three games, and in the Wildcats’ season opener against Michigan State, he completed team season highs in pass completions (30) and passing touchdowns (three).

A native of Brownsburg, Ind., Johnson was named Mr. Football for the state of Indiana in 2016. He initially enrolled at Clemson in January 2017 days after being named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Game.

—Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications