Etienne already fired up for next season

Etienne already fired up for next season

Football

Etienne already fired up for next season

By January 21, 2022 6:01 pm

By |

Travis Etienne’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended before it really even got started.

The former Clemson star running back, and first-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars’ second preseason game that required surgery and caused him to sit out his entire rookie campaign.

After missing his entire rookie season, Etienne is back ready to go. As he’s primed to return, getting Etienne back in the mix will be pivotal for Trevor Lawrence’s development going forward.

Jacksonville, for the second straight season, owns the draft’s No. 1 overall pick. Getting Etienne back in the fold could be like having two first-round picks again all over again.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

52m

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson women’s (…)

7hr

Clemson stopped by Milton High School (Alpharetta, GA.) at the end of the school day on Thursday. Mickey Conn spoke with the program’s head coach on a couple of prospects, including 2024 four-star wide receiver (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home