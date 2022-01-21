Etienne already fired up for next season

Travis Etienne’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended before it really even got started.

The former Clemson star running back, and first-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the Jaguars’ second preseason game that required surgery and caused him to sit out his entire rookie campaign.

After missing his entire rookie season, Etienne is back ready to go. As he’s primed to return, getting Etienne back in the mix will be pivotal for Trevor Lawrence’s development going forward.

Jacksonville, for the second straight season, owns the draft’s No. 1 overall pick. Getting Etienne back in the fold could be like having two first-round picks again all over again.

"As soon as I step on the field, when I get the jitters out, I'm back to me. I really can't wait for that moment.” – @swaggy_t1#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 21, 2022

Gone for surgery but now I’m back again… Excited to see what God has planned for 2022🤞 #DUUUVAL x #ET1ENNE pic.twitter.com/lTIyQVi7g7 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 21, 2022

