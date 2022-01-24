Clemson makes cut for 4-star LB, brother of current Tiger

Clemson made the cut Monday for a top linebacker prospect in the 2023 class, who is the brother of a current Tiger defender.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Josiah Trotter announced a top eight featuring Clemson along with Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Trotter (6-2, 225) is ranked as high as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN, which considers him the No. 7 inside linebacker in the class.

Of course, Trotter is the younger brother of Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who just wrapped up his freshman season with the Tigers in 2021.

Their father, Jeremiah Trotter, Sr., was a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers from 1998-2009.

Clemson extended an offer to Josiah last June. He explained to The Clemson Insider in an interview last August what makes the Tigers one of his top schools.

“What they do with their players and helping them for the future, not just from a football aspect, but just bringing them forward for when they’re out of college and they’re preparing them for life as well,” he said. “Also, preaching the word of God and everything like that.”

First off I would like to thank God, I would not be here without him. I would like to thank all the coaches who have offered me to be able to play at the next level. I will be focusing on these 8 schools for the remainder of my process.@rledits24 @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/vb13cIIjnv — Josiah Trotter (@TrotterJosiah) January 24, 2022

