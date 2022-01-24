Swinney stops by school of elite Texas corner, son of former NFL player

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a recruiting stop Monday at a Lone Star State high school to check in on an elite defensive back in the 2023 class.

Swinney was at Coppell (Texas) High School, home to four-star cornerback Braxton Myers, a consensus top-150 national prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Myers (6-1, 185) always dreamed of having an offer from Clemson and scored that offer from the Tigers last Wednesday.

“It meant everything,” he told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer, “because that’s what I’ve really been working for. I know it’s very hard to get that (Clemson) offer and not everybody has it. So, it’s pretty meaningful to get and say I have it.”

Myers camped at Clemson this past summer, and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been keeping tabs on him ever since.

“I would say our relationship is very tight like he knows all my family,” Myers said of Reed. “Relationship-wise, I feel like I can talk to him about anything because he’s just known me for so long. He’s just a great dude. I can talk about anything with him.”

Myers lists over 30 offers, including Southern Cal, Mizzou, Florida State, Kentucky and now Clemson, which have all extended offers to him since the start of the new year.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall played with Myers’ father, Michael, in the NFL.

Michael played his college football at the University of Alabama, where he was a first-team All-American. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL draft.

He went on to play 10 years in the NFL and split time between Dallas, Cleveland, Denver and Cincinnati. In 138 career games, the former defensive tackle recorded 259 tackles, 15.5 sacks and an interception.

