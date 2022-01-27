New role part of 'rewarding' journey for Streeter at Clemson

Brandon Streeter is about to take on his fifth different role in 10 seasons as a part of Clemson’s coaching staff. Of course, he’s been a part of the Tigers’ program longer than that.

Streeter is in his second stint as a coach at Clemson, where he’s preparing for his first full season as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. That’s because Clemson coach Dabo Swinney promoted him to fill that role following Tony Elliott’s decision to take the head coaching job at Virginia.

Streeter was previously Swinney’s quarterback coach and passing-game coordinator. He’ll continue to coach Clemson’s signal callers like he has for the past seven seasons. Streeter also served as recruiting coordinator from 2015-19, but his time coaching at Clemson actually started back in 2004 when then-head coach Tommy Bowden brought him on as a graduate assistant for two seasons.

Throw in his five years as a quarterback at Clemson in the mid-1990s, and Streeter is going on Year 15 as part of the Tigers’ program in some capacity. From donning the Clemson helmet as a player to his many different hats as a staff member, it’s been a wide-ranging yet grateful journey for Streeter at his alma mater.

“I’m just very, very blessed and thankful to be part of Clemson Nation and just to be part of it in a lot of different capacities as a player, GA, full-time coach as the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator and now offensive coordinator,” Streeter said. “Just having all those different roles, it’s been very rewarding each step of the way.”

There have been some other stops, too.

Streeter quickly jumped into coaching following his playing days, which ended in 2001 after one season in the Arena Football League. His first coaching job came the following year at Charleston Southern, where he spent two seasons as an offensive assistant and recruiting coordinator.

After his two seasons as Bowden’s graduate assistant, he left for Liberty to coach the Flames’ quarterbacks. He was elevated to offensive coordinator after three seasons before moving to another Football Championship Subdivision program, Richmond. He was the Spiders’ offensive coordinator from 2012-14 before Swinney gave Streeter an opportunity to return to Clemson, which needed a quarterbacks coach following then-offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ departure for SMU.

“Honestly, leaving Clemson is a good thing sometimes,” Streeter said. “You’re leaving and learning from other people and learning how other places do it.”

Streeter has called plays at Clemson before. He stepped in as the interim offensive coordinator for the Tigers’ Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State last year and went through his first game in his new, permanent role in Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl win last month.

Heading into the spring of his first full year calling the shots for the offense, Streeter is tasked with helping turn around a unit that ranked no better than 82nd nationally in points and yards in quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as the full-time starter. Among the areas the offense will look to improve are efficiency in the passing game (55.1% completion rate) and explosive plays (ACC-worst 5.17 yards per play).

