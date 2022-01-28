Brother of former Clemson standout commits to the Tigers

The Clemson football program has picked up a commitment from the brother of another former Tiger standout.

Class of 2022 defensive end Jahiem Lawson from nearby Daniel High School announced his commitment to Dabo Swinney’s program Friday via social media.

Jahiem, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who played for the Tigers from 2013-15 and has spent time in the NFL with the Bills, Dolphins, Texans and Jets.

Jahiem received an offer from Swinney and Clemson on Dec. 20.

“I think he’s a great coach, as well as I think he’s a good dude,” Jahiem said of Swinney in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

“I think that would be pretty cool,” he added then, when asked about potentially playing for Swinney. “A big opportunity for me, if you ask me.”

Jahiem chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech and Liberty, among numerous other schools.

Clemson played host to Jahiem for an official visit the weekend of Jan. 14.

“It was amazing,” he told TCI regarding his official visit. “It was a great experience. I had a really fun time.”

A couple of things stand out the most to Jahiem when he thinks about Clemson as his new college home.

“Probably the campus and relationships,” he told TCI. “It feels like family.”

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior, Jahiem was an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP this past season, when he tallied 75 tackles, 25 for loss, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and two touchdowns to help Daniel win the state title for a second straight year. He also recorded three sacks in the North-South All-Star Game and was named the Defensive MVP for his performance.

Jahiem joins Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) 2022 linebacker Kobe McCloud — the younger brother of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud — as the second legacy recruit to commit to the Tigers this week after Kobe announced his verbal pledge on Wednesday.

