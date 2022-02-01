Swinney asked if he has any signing day surprises in store

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a guest Tuesday on the Packer and Durham show on ACC Network.

Swinney was asked if he and the Tigers have any surprises in store for Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

“I mean, we signed our first portal guy,” Swinney said of transfer quarterback Hunter Johnson, who is returning to Clemson — the institution with which he originally signed as a five-star recruit in the class of 2017 — after playing in 12 games for Northwestern across the 2019-21 seasons.

“I don’t know if that’s a surprise. I think that’s news. He’s a boomerang portal guy. He’s coming back where he started, coming right back. So, that’s probably it.”

Heading into Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Clemson has 12 signees that inked with the Tigers in the December early signing period.

Clemson also has five verbal scholarship commitments — defensive backs Myles Oliver and Kylon Griffin, linebacker Kobe McCloud, defensive end Jahiem Lawson and wide receiver Cole Turner — all of whom are expected to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday.

In addition, Clemson is in contention for the signatures of several prospects who will announce their decisions on Wednesday — Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Prepatory School four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley, Lanett (Ala.) High School four-star defensive tackle Caden Story, Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas) three-star running back Andrew Paul and Pine View High School (Saint George, Utah) three-star running back Keith Adams, Jr.

“I don’t think I’m going to have any surprises,” Swinney said. “We’re going to sign a great class, some really talented players and meet all of our needs that we needed from a depth and talent standpoint. It’s exciting. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Clemson’s 2022 class currently ranks No. 11 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

